CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating after a customer allegedly fired shots at an armed robber outside an uptown convenience store early Friday.

CMPD responded to a reported armed robbery at Circle K at the intersection of North Graham Street and West 10th Street around 1 a.m. A witness at the store told officers that a customer waited outside the door for the suspect to come outside and shot at him. Both the suspect and customer ran from the store before CMPD arrived.

CMPD has not released any suspect information. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

