CMPD: 1 killed in shooting near Mint Hill

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Detectives are investigating after a person was shot and killed in southeast Mecklenburg County Thursday morning, police said.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, officers responded to a reported shooting in the 6000 block of McGregor Drive around 7:30 a.m. In a tweet, CMPD said one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

So far, police have not identified the victim or released any suspect information.