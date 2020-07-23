CMPD: 1 killed in shooting near Mint Hill

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Detectives are investigating after a person was shot and killed in southeast Mecklenburg County Thursday morning, police said.
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, officers responded to a reported shooting in the 6000 block of McGregor Drive around 7:30 a.m. In a tweet, CMPD said one person was pronounced dead at the scene.
So far, police have not identified the victim or released any suspect information.
For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic information, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app.