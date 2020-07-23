x
crime

CMPD: 1 killed in shooting near Mint Hill

Police are investigating after one person was killed in a shooting on McGregor Drive in southeast Mecklenburg County Thursday morning.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Detectives are investigating after a person was shot and killed in southeast Mecklenburg County Thursday morning, police said. 

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, officers responded to a reported shooting in the 6000 block of McGregor Drive around 7:30 a.m. In a tweet, CMPD said one person was pronounced dead at the scene. 

So far, police have not identified the victim or released any suspect information. 

