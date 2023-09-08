CMPD investigating deadly shooting involving security guard at transit center

No word on what caused the incident or if any charges will be filed.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is dead after a shooting involving a security guard at the Charlotte Transportation Center overnight Friday, police said.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department responded to the shooting at the transit center on East Fourth Street shortly after 12:30 a.m. where they found that an Allied security guard had encountered a person.

The security guard, who perceived a deadly threat, fired his weapon hitting the person, according to police. The victim died at the scene.

A gun was recovered at the scene, police said.

No word on what caused the incident or if any charges will be filed. WCNC Charlotte reached out to CMPD for more information on what happened.

