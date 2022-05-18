CMPD investigating deadly stabbing on Sugar Creek Road

It happened Wednesday in the 200 block of East Sugar Creek Road, which is near the intersection with North Tryon Street.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide on Sugar Creek Road. One person has died.

Police said the victim, who has not been identified, died from a stab wound. It happened Wednesday in the 200 block of East Sugar Creek Road, which is near the intersection with North Tryon Street.

At this time, police have not released any information on a potential suspect. WCNC Charlotte will have more information as the investigation develops.

ALSO ON WCNC CHARLOTTE: This light rail stop in Charlotte will get a new name, CATS says

ALSO ON WCNC CHARLOTTE: In the wake of Buffalo mass shooting, here are four ways to spot charity donation scams

WCNC Charlotte is committed to reporting on the issues facing the communities we serve. We tell the stories of people working to solve persistent social problems. We examine how problems can be solved or addressed to improve the quality of life and make a positive difference. WCNC Charlotte is seeking solutions for you. Send your tips or questions to newstips@wcnc.com.

FREE PODCASTS ON WCNC CHARLOTTE

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.