The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department reports the death of a young woman in east Charlotte back in 2017 is now classified as a homicide investigation.

According to police, Shania Hammonds was found unresponsive behind a house on Willow Gate Lane back on February 9, 2017.

At the time police said the death was classified as an undetermined death.

The death investigation of Shania Hammonds has been reevaluated and classified as a Homicide. A $10,000 reward is being offered for information. The public can call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 with any tips. pic.twitter.com/haqtsnbOWa — CMPD News (@CMPD) July 5, 2018

On Thursday, police have reevaluated the death and are now calling it a homicide.

"It's shocking, really; it's like a real eye-opener," said Stewart Cole. "You never know when's the last time you're going to see somebody."

Cole says the woman who was found is 18-year-old Shania Hammonds, who he says was a friend of his and a senior at Mallard Creek High School. He says Hammonds had been staying at the home, which is owned by his grandmother. Thursday morning, Cole's mother came looking for Hammonds, because no one had heard from her for a few days.

Police are now offering a $10,000 reward for any relevant information pertaining to the case.

