CMPD debunks rumors of possible serial killer in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is debunking rumors of a possible serial killer in Charlotte, saying the rumors are "spreading misinformation."

It started with a recent TikTok video claiming someone is targeting women in Charlotte and alleging that multiple death investigations in Charlotte are linked.

On Tuesday, CMPD shared a series of tweets clarifying that several of the cases that were referenced in the video were overdoses, and no foul play is suspected.

"An important message to anyone on social media: spreading unverified information is harmful," one of the tweets from CMPD said, in part.

CMPD also said it is constantly analyzing all active investigations to see if there are any links and will notify the public if that ever is the case.

This week, CMPD was made aware of social media posts spreading a rumor of a serial killer targeting women in Charlotte. The posts referenced death investigations, claiming them to be linked. These posts have inaccurate details and are spreading misinformation. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/o6Ssc4hn9U — CMPD News (@CMPD) November 1, 2022

