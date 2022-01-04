CMPD determines December fatal shooting was 'justified homicide'

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has determined a Dec. 29 fatal shooting was a "justified homicide."
On Dec. 29, a person called CMPD and said they had shot someone in the area of Hamilton Circle, who had then left the scene in a vehicle. Shortly after receiving this call, officers found a vehicle crashed with a driver who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The man, 40-year-old Antone Sloan, was taken to the hospital where he later died.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: CMPD investigating north Charlotte homicide
On Jan. 4, homicide unit detectives classified the case as a justified homicide. The Mecklenburg County District Attorney's Office consulted with the CMPD Homicide Unit and concurs with the decision to not charge anyone, according to CMPD.
