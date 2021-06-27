CMPD investigating east Charlotte homicide

It happened near the intersection of The Plaza and Eastway Drive.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in east Charlotte. Police confirm one person has died.

It happened Saturday night in the 700 block of Vanderbrook Road, which is near the intersection of The Plaza and Eastway Drive.

Medic said paramedics responded to the scene after reports of a gunshot wound, and the person was pronounced dead on the scene.

Details surrounding the investigation are limited at this time. The identity of the victim has not been released, and CMPD has not released any information on a possible suspect.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with information on the investigation is encouraged to contact CMPD and speak to a Homicide Unit detective, or reach out to Crime Stoppers to leave an anonymous tip.