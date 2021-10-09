CMPD investigating east Charlotte shooting

Police responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call along Community Circle around 8:47 p.m. Friday where they found a victim who had been shot.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A person was rushed to the hospital with a gunshot wound Friday evening, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said.

Police said they responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call along Community Circle around 8:47 p.m. Friday where they found a victim who had been shot.

MEDIC transported the victim to a local hospital with serious injuries, according to police.

Officers said they are investigating what charges will be appropriate for this incident.