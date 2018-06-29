The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is currently investigating a fatal crash that happened that early Friday morning.

According to police, Jasmine Hillman was not in a crosswalk when she was struck and killed by a vehicle while crossing Monroe Rd. The driver did not stop or return to the scene, police report.

The preliminary investigation indicates that the vehicle, a 2010 Dodge Charger, was traveling west on Monroe Rd between 55-60 MPH. The driver of the vehicle was later identified as Nicholas Lee Grant. Police noticed Grant was was impaired and in possession of marijuana. Speed and alcohol are factors in this crash.

Nicholas Grant and his passenger were not injured in the crash. Nicholas Grant has been charged with felony hit and run, involuntary manslaughter, DWI, and possession of marijuana.

