CMPD: A fourth person has been arrested in connection to an April homicide

The suspect turned herself into police in Thornton, Colorado on May 12.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A fourth person has been arrested in an April murder of Mary Collins, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Collins was first reported missing on March 30, and her body was located on April 4. Three people were initially charged in connection to the homicide: 19-year-old Jimmy Salerno, 21-year-old Lavi Pham, and 24-year-old.

They were all charged with kidnapping and murder in connection to the case.

Tuesday, CMPD confirms a fourth person was arrested in connection to the case. America Diehl, 18, was charged for her involvement in the case.

After she was identified as a suspect, CMPD says Diehl turned herself into the Thornton Police Department in Thornton, Colorado on May 12.

Diehl will be transferred to the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office, pending extradition. CMPD says she will be charged with felony accessory after the fact and concealing a death.

At this time, Diehl's mugshot has not been released. It's not known when she is expected to be in Mecklenburg County custody.

This remains an ongoing, active investigation. Anyone with information that may help detectives is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak to a Homicide Unit Detective or call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.