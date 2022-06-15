CMPD continues to sweep guns off Charlotte streets

Over the past weekend, CMPD seized 9 guns in two separate incidents.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is continuing its efforts to decrease gun violence by seizing guns.

On June 10, CMPD stated an officer responded to an accident on I-77, while on the scene the officer noticed a driver acting "suspiciously" in a black hoodie. When the officer attempted to approach the suspect, the vehicle's occupants fled the scene.

That exact vehicle was later located near the 700 block of North Graham St., CMPD said all four occupants had concealed firearms. Two juveniles and two adults were arrested. Three of the four guns located had been reported stolen.

In a separate incident on June 12, CMPD observed a Dodge Charger doing burnouts and doughnuts at the Bland and Church Street intersection. When officers attempted to stop the vehicle, the vehicle took off and struck a wall on Morehead Street. The individuals in the vehicle then attempted to flee on foot but all three were taken into custody. Two 19-year-olds and an 18-year-old suspect face multiple charges that included possession of a stolen firearm.

Officer said they found 5 firearms inside the vehicle, two of them being stolen. CMPD stated they also located over 90 grams of marijuana, multiple containers of THC liquid, and multiple bags of THC candy.

