CMPD looking for car in deadly hit-and-run

Anyone with information on the case or the suspect vehicle is urged to contact CMPD or contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is looking for the car involved in a deadly hit-and-run. The car is a 2015 to 2021 Dodge Charger that is believed to be gray, silver or red in color with front-end damage.

Police said the hit-and-run crash happened on July 31. The victim has since been identified as Barry Cunningham. Cunningham's family spoke at a CMPD news conference Wednesday morning, asking the public to consider the impact the crash has had on his loved ones.

"You won't believe how deeply affected we are, this is our family -- not a bad guy, not somebody that deserved to just get trampled over and nobody be accountable, Barry was one of the -- the loveliest person in our family," a family member said.

