CMPD investigating homicide in University area

It happened in the Arcadia Student Living apartment complex, off-campus housing for UNCC students.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in the University City area of Charlotte. Police said one person died.

It happened in the 400 block of Falling Waters Court Monday night. CMPD and Medic responded to the scene for reports of a shooting.

Medic said one person was rushed to Atrium CMC with life-threatening injuries. CMPD said that person has since died.

At this time, the victim's identity and age have not been released. It's not known if they lived in the apartment complex.

CMPD has not yet released any information about a possible suspect, and the investigation is still active and ongoing.

Anyone with information connected to the investigation is asked to call CMPD and speak to a homicide unit detective. Those who wish to stay anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers.