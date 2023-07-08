Male victim dead, another wounded after shooting in northeast Charlotte neighborhood

Initial details weren't shared, but officers said it happened along Turtle Point Road.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said a male victim is dead and another in the hospital after gunfire rang out in a northeast Charlotte neighborhood Saturday night.

Officers said they were on the scene along Turtle Point Road just before 7 p.m. Both victims had already been taken to a hospital via private vehicle for treatment. While one victim died, the other faces non-life-threatening injuries.

Maj. Ryan Jackson with CMPD said two groups of people had gotten into some kind of confrontation prior to the shooting, but investigators are still trying to piece the story together. Officers were canvassing the neighborhood and asking residents for any surveillance camera footage that could be shared to help.

Anyone with information is asked to leave a tip with CMPD or do so anonymously with Crime Stoppers.

The shooting in the northeast Charlotte neighborhood would not be the only homicide of the night. Less than an hour later, CMPD confirmed another investigation had launched about five miles away, still within the University City area.

