CMPD investigating homicide just north of Uptown

Police are investigating after one person was killed along Spring Street, just north of Uptown, Wednesday afternoon. No arrests have been announced.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police are investigating after a person was killed just north of Uptown Charlotte Wednesday.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police were called to the 1400 block of Spring Street, near Greenhaven Apartments and the intersection of Statesville Avenue and Oaklawn Avenue, around 1 p.m. CMPD confirmed that one person was pronounced dead.

No further details were provided by CMPD.

Any person with information about this incident or any other crime is asked to call CMPD's Crime Stoppers tip line at 704-334-1600. Witnesses may also call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly with homicide detectives.

