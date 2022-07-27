Person shot, killed in northwest Charlotte

A person was found shot to death on Pennsylvania Avenue in northwest Charlotte Wednesday afternoon, police said.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A person was shot and killed in northwest Charlotte Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police were called to a reported shooting in the 600 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, near the intersection of Tennessee Avenue and Centre Street, around 2 p.m. When officers got to the area, they found a person who'd been shot. The victim was rushed to the hospital by Medic, where they later died.

CMPD has not yet identified the victim. No arrests have been announced and CMPD hasn't released any suspect information in the case. Detectives haven't released any other details at this time.

Any person with information about this incident or any other is asked to call CMPD's Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Witnesses may also call 704-432-TIPS to speak directly with CMPD homicide detectives.

