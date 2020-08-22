Homicide investigation underway in north Charlotte

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said one person has died.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in north Charlotte. Police confirm one person has died.

It happened in the 10200 block of Pintail Place Saturday afternoon. Police said it resulted from an altercation. CMPD responded to Pintail Place shortly after 3:40 p.m. Saturday after reports of a physical assault.

When they arrived, they found a man with apparent and life-threatening trauma. Medic took him to the hospital, where he died a short time later.

Based on the initial investigation, CMPD believes the altercation happened in the common area of the apartment complex. Police also believe the victim and suspect knew one another.

No suspect information has been released at this time, but police say the suspect has not been located.

Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to call CMPD at 704-432-TIPS and speak to a homicide detective. Alternatively, those who wish to anonymously share information can contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.