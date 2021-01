According to police, the incident happened near the intersection of Arrowood Rd and I-77 Hwy.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is dead following an incident in southwest Charlotte, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department reports.

According to police, the incident happened near the intersection of Arrowood Rd and I-77 Hwy. Police said one person is dead, and a homicide investigation is underway.

Police have not released any further information regarding this investigation, stay with WCNC Charlotte for the latest on this developing story.