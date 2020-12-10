CMPD investigating second homicide in less than an hour

It happened near the intersection of Dundeen Street and Campus Street Monday evening.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in west Charlotte — the second fatal shooting in Charlotte within one hour.

It happened near the intersection of Dundeen Street and Campus Street Monday evening. Police responded to the scene shortly before 6:15 p.m. to reports of an assault with a deadly weapon.

When they arrived, officers found a male victim who had been shot. Medic pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

The victim's identity has not yet been released. At this time, no suspect information has been released.

It's the second fatal shooting of the evening, the first being in the area of Old Statesville Road and WT Harris Boulevard. CMPD said they responded to the first homicide less than an hour earlier — just after 5:45 p.m.

Anyone who has information related to either case should call CMPD at 704-432-TIPS and speak to a homicide unit detective, or call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 to leave an anonymous tip.