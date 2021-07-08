x
CMPD conducting homicide investigation in east Charlotte

Medic said one person died on the scene and another person was taken to the hospital after a reported shooting.
Credit: BestStockFoto - stock.adobe.com

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in east Charlotte on Turtle Neck Lane. Details are limited about the investigation at this time.

Medic said paramedics responded to the area for reports of a gunshot wound; one person was pronounced dead on the scene by paramedics, and another was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. 

CMPD has not released any information about the victim or a potential suspect at this time. Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

