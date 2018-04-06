CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Police are investigating after one person was killed in a shooting in northeast Charlotte Monday morning.

According to Medic, crews responded to a reported shooting in the 8000 block of IBM Drive near Vance High School.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police told NBC Charlotte that a vehicle was shot into while traveling on West W.T. Harris Boulevard near IBM Drive. Medic said the victim, identified as Tevin Javonte Snow, 25, was taken to Carolinas Medical Center where he later died.

Police said at this time they believe Snow was inside the vehicle when the suspect shot into it. As a result of being shot, Snow lost control and crashed into a guardrail. No one else was injured in this incident, police report.

No arrests have been made and no suspect information has been released.

Detectives are conducting a shooting investigation that occurred at W. WT Harris near IBM Drive. One male victim has been transported with life threatening injuries. Travel lanes are closed due to this investigation. — CMPD News (@CMPD) June 4, 2018

