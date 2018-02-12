CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A homicide investigation is underway in northeast Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

CMPD said the victim, Javon Sherwood, 21, was pronounced deceased in the 8700 block of Autumn Lake Court on Saturday, December 1.

Officials say Sherwood's body was found outside in the Belle Haven Apartment Homes.

At this time, police say there is no suspect in custody.

Homicide Detectives are currently canvassing the area to determine whether there are any witnesses to this incident.

According to police, the apartment complex is normally quiet and safe.

From looking at the scene initially, CMPD said there were drugs on the ground; however, they have not confirmed if this shooting was drug related.

One of the vehicles related to this investigation had a dog in it, so animal control is on the scene to take the dog.

WCNC will update this as more information becomes available. This is an ongoing investigation.

