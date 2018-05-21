CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating after a woman was shot and killed in uptown early Monday morning.

According to CMPD, officers responded to a reported shooting in the 900 block of North Tryon Street around 4 a.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a woman, identified as Shalamar Venable, 39, suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. She was rushed to Carolinas Medical Center where she was pronounced dead a short time later.

Detectives believe the suspect and victim knew each other. Investigators have not identified the suspect and no arrests have been made.

RIGHT NOW: North Tryon steet is closed from 11th and College while police investigate a homicide. Police say a woman has died after a man shot her in the head. Still working to learn if theres still a search or if police have found the suspect. No names have been released. pic.twitter.com/8NFkUGAH5o — Ruby Durham WCNC (@RubyElizDurham) May 21, 2018

