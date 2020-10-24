CMPD investigating a homicide in northeast Charlotte

This is the city's 98th homicide of the year in Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is dead after a shooting in northeast Charlotte, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon call for service near the 800 block of Potenza Drive shortly before 2:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they located a victim with an apparent gunshot wound in a home.

The victim was pronounced deceased by Medic.

CMPD has not mentioned any suspect information at this time.

This is the city's 98th homicide of the year in Charlotte.

Homicide Unit detectives responded to the scene to conduct an investigation, and Crime Scene Search responded to process the scene and collect physical evidence. Representatives of the Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Homicide Prosecution Team, CMPD’s Operations Command, Victim Services, and Medic also assisted.