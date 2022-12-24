CMPD investigating a homicide near the SouthPark Mall

Police have taken a person of interest to the Law Enforcement Center in Uptown. They are not looking for any other suspects.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Mecklenburg Police are investigating a homicide in the Providence Division. One person is dead and police have taken a person of interest into custody.

Police were called to the 2200 block of Rexford Road just before 4 a.m. on Christmas Eve. That is in South Charlotte near the Charlotte Marriott SouthPark. The original call was for a possible medical emergency but police say when they arrived, they found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. MEDIC transported the victim to Atrium Health Main where he was later pronounced dead.

Officers located a person of interest at the scene and took them to the Law Enforcement Center in Uptown. At this time, police are not looking for any other suspects.

