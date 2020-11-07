x
crime

CMPD investigating bank robbery in south Charlotte

Police said after the teller was given a note saying it was a robbery, the teller backed away from the counter and refused to give up any money.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department detectives are requesting the public’s help as CMPD investigated an armed bank robbery.

It happened Friday, July 10, shortly before 5 p.m. CMPD said the suspect entered the Fifth Third Bank on South Sharon Amity Road near Cotswold Village.

CMPD said the suspect passed a note to the teller that indicated it was a robbery, demanded money, and stated he had a firearm of some sort. The teller backed away from the counter and refused to give up any money.

The suspect is still at large and was last seen on South Sharon Amity Road in the area of Robin Road. 

CMPD’s Armed Robbery Unit is asking anyone in the community who knows the suspect to call 911, or leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/. 

