Charlotte police searching for suspect accused of robbing BP gas station at gunpoint

CMPD released surveillance images of the armed robbery suspect. Police said it happened at a BP gas station off of Westinghouse Boulevard.
Credit: CMPD

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is hoping to identify and locate a suspect wanted for an armed robbery that took place Saturday around 1 a.m. 

The suspect is described as a black male with a goatee, who was wearing a white tee-shirt, black sweatpants and black shoes.

CMPD said the male suspect entered the BP Gas Station, located at 426 Westinghouse Boulevard, and robbed the business at gunpoint.

CMPD’s Armed Robbery Unit ask asking anyone in the community who knows the suspect to call 9-1-1. 

Anyone with information related to the case can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or on its website, http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

Credit: CMPD
Credit: CMPD

