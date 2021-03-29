CMPD investigating attempted kidnapping

The victim ran from the suspect, according to police, and was not harmed.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating an attempted kidnapping in southeast Charlotte.

It happened in the 6200 block of Thermal Road Sunday around 11 a.m.

Police said a charcoal gray Toyota Scion was seen approaching a girl on the road when the vehicle pulled up beside the girl and threatened to harm her if she did not get into the car with him.

“I’m surprised they would be that bold just to try and pick up a child off the street," neighbor Katrina Todd told WCNC Charlotte.

The victim ran from the suspect, according to police, and was not harmed. The victim's age has not been released, but CMPD referred to her as a juvenile. One neighbor told WCNC Charlotte police told them the child is 11, though CMPD has not made that public.

“When the police told me the child was 11 I was like, 'Oh my God,' because my granddaughter is 12 and I keep her every summer," Todd said.

The investigation is still active and ongoing. Police said the vehicle was last seen driving on Monroe Road near Idlewild Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call CMPD Detective Bowers at 704-336-4185, or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600

