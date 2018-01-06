The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department held a press conference Friday afternoon to discuss an incident that allegedly occurred at Rooftop 210 in the Epicentre last month.

According to police, a woman went to the CMPD headquarters to report that she was victimized at the rooftop bar but was ultimately misinformed and turned away by an officer.

There are important safety tips to remember for anyone who consumes drinks in social settings:

o Watch your drink.

o Do not accept drinks from strangers. Accept it directly from the server. — CMPD News (@CMPD) June 1, 2018

Police said the officer told the victim that she needed to go back to the scene to make the report which is not true. CMPD learned about the case after the victim went on social media.

Police are now looking into why the victim was turned away when she tried to make a report regarding the alleged crime.

Police also said there had been three reported sex offenses and one rape reported at the Epicentre. According to police, two of the reports make mention or have an indicator of the victim being drugged.

