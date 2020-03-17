CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in east Charlotte.

It happened on March 15 around 1:15 p.m. CMPD responded to the 6800 block of Delta Lake Drive in reference to a domestic violence physical assault.

When they arrived, officers found two family members that had been involved in a fight of some sort. A little after the dispute ended, 63-year-old Sylvester Coswell was taken to Atrium Main. CMPD says Coswell had complained about a headache, then went unresponsive.

After Coswell arrived at the hospital, officers learned he was likely to die from his condition. CMPD then contacted the homicide unit.

On March 16, Coswell was pronounced deceased. His family has been notified. Then, on March 17, the Medical Examiner's Office ruled the case to be a homicide.

Homicide detectives have spoken to all those who were present during the altercation and have determined they won't be filing charges, but the case will be going to the District Attorney's office for review.

This remains an ongoing, active investigation. Anyone with information ais asked to call 704-432-TIPS, or call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers website at http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

