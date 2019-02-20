CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating after a person was found dead in west Charlotte Wednesday morning.

CMPD said officers found the victim in the 4100 block of Tresevant Avenue just off Freedom Drive and Tuckaseegee Road around 4 a.m. The victim, who has not been identified, was found shot to death.

CMPD has not released any suspect information or determined a motive. It is unclear what led to the shooting.

