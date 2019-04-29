CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a homicide in southwest Charlotte on the 700 block of Yorkmont Road at the Extended Stay America.

CMPD roped off an area in the parking lot of the Extended Stay America as they investigated.

CMPD said a woman and man were found inside a hotel room with gunshot wounds. Officials say one woman was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics and one man was taken to the hospital for his injuries.

The woman's name will be released once her family has been notified of her death.

They do not have a suspect or anyone in custody at this time. Police didn't say if there was a clear motive in the case.

Police say the call for service came in around 8:25 p.m.

This was the third homicide in Charlotte Sunday and the 42nd homicide of the year for CMPD.

In east Charlotte shortly after 2 p.m. Sunday, police responded to the 7100 block of Snow Lane and found a man and woman with gunshot wounds. Both were transported for treatment. At the hospital, Shalecia Shav’ea Williams, 21, was pronounced deceased. CMPD is investigating it as a homicide.

Just before 1 p.m. Sunday, police responded to the 1500 block of Catherine Simmons Avenue. Daimeon Terrell Johnson, 40, was taken to the hospital by Medic with a gunshot wound. He was later pronounced deceased. CMPD is investigating it as a homicide as well.

