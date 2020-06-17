Homicide investigation underway in east Charlotte

At this time, no suspect information has been released.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in east Charlotte. One person has died.

It happened Tuesday night in the 3500 block of Taurus Drive, which is near Ashby Point Apartments.

CMPD says one person was pronounced deceased at the scene. That individual has not yet been identified.

At this time, no information has been released on any suspects involved in the homicide.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. Stick with WCNC Charlotte for the latest as more information becomes available.