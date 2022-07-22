CMPD investigating homicide in east Charlotte

Detectives are investigating a homicide at Sharon Pointe Road.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is currently investigating a homicide at 5600 Sharon Point Road in east Charlotte.

According to Medic, two people were transported to Atrium Main with life-threatening injuries.

Homicide Investigation in the Hickory Grove Division https://t.co/mTGSW2dRmg — CMPD News (@CMPD) July 22, 2022

This same location had a shooting that injured two children in 2020.

Any person with information about this shooting or any other incident is asked to call CMPD's anonymous Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

