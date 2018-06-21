CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are conducting a homicide investigation after a man was found dead in east Charlotte Thursday morning.
According to CMPD, a man's body was found in the 1900 block of Milton Road around 6:45 a.m. A jogger found the man's body near a trash can and some bushes along the road. Initially, CMPD said there was no indication of foul play, but detectives are now investigating the case as a homicide.
CMPD has not said how the victim died or released their identity. No arrests have been made in connection with this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
