CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are conducting a homicide investigation after a man was found dead in east Charlotte Thursday morning.

According to CMPD, a man's body was found in the 1900 block of Milton Road around 6:45 a.m. A jogger found the man's body near a trash can and some bushes along the road. Initially, CMPD said there was no indication of foul play, but detectives are now investigating the case as a homicide.

JUST IN: CMPD says their investigation on Milton Rd near the Plaza is now a homicide. A person running in the area, spotted a male on the ground near a trash can and bushes.

Police say the call came in before 7AM.

No word on how or why he died.

No suspects at this time. pic.twitter.com/Rq8oS681d8 — Ruby Durham WCNC (@RubyElizDurham) June 21, 2018

CMPD has not said how the victim died or released their identity. No arrests have been made in connection with this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

