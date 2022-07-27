1 dies in northwest Charlotte shooting

Police are investigating a homicide on Wednesday.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police are investigating a homicide in northeast Charlotte on Wednesday.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, a person arrived at Atrium University on Wednesday around 9:00 p.m. to receive treatment for a gunshot wound.

The person was treated but later died at the hospital.

Police were able to determine the shooting happened around the 10000 block of John Adams Road and arrived at the scene to investigate.

Investigators collected evidence at the scene and are working to determine more details.

This is the second homicide investigation reported by CMPD on Wednesday. The first happened in northwest Charlotte on Pennsylvania Avenue.