CMPD investigating homicide in southeast Charlotte

Police say the incident happened on Lucy Jane Lane.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An investigation is underway after a homicide happened in southeast Charlotte on Tuesday.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the homicide happened on Lucy Jane Lane near Monroe Road. CMPD put out an alert about the incident around 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

No information on the nature of the homicide was given. The victim has not been identified and police have not released names of any suspects.

No further details are available at this time. WCNC Charlotte will provide more information on this homicide when it is available.

