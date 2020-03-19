CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A homicide is being investigated in southwest Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. One person has died, according to CMPD.

It happened Wednesday night in the 9000 block of Nations Ford Road, which is near the intersection of West Arrowood Road.

The call for service came in shortly before 10:45 p.m. Wednesday. Officers responded to a call for an assault with a deadly weapon.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound in a parking lot. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

His identity has not been released, as his family has not been notified.

At this time, no suspect information has been released. CMPD has also not released the cause of death.

Homicide detectives canvassed the area to determine if there are any additional witnesses to the incident.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS or contact Crime Stopper at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

This remains an active and ongoing investigation. Stick with WCNC Charlotte for the latest on this developing story.

