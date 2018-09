CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A homicide investigation is underway in southwest Charlotte Friday evening.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, the shooting happened on Fairwood Avenue around 4 p.m. CMPD said a man died at the hospital after he was shot at that location.

Officials have not released the deceased man's identity.

