CMPD investigating homicide in northeast Charlotte near UNCC

Police said one person has died. It's the third homicide in Charlotte within 24 hours.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in northeast Charlotte. It's the third homicide investigation in Charlotte within 24 hours.

CMPD said it happened Sunday in the 10000 block of Margie Ann Drive, which is near University City Boulevard and the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.

One person has died, according to CMPD. The victim's identity has not been released at this time.

Mecklenburg EMS responded to the scene for a gunshot wound call, saying one person died at the scene.

Police have not provided any details on a possible suspect. Details surrounding the investigation are very limited.

It was the second homicide in Charlotte Sunday, as CMPD announced earlier in the afternoon that a homicide investigation was underway on Cushman Street in the northeast Charlotte area near Sugar Creek Community Park.

Saturday night, CMPD responded to a shooting at an east Charlotte gas station that has since turned into a homicide investigation.

At this time, there's no reason to believe that these cases are in any way connected.

Anyone with information on any of these cases is encouraged to call CMPD at 704-432-TIPS and speak to a homicide unit detective. Additionally, people are able to submit information anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

This is an active and developing investigation. Stick with WCNC Charlotte for the latest as more information becomes available.