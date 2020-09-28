CMPD: One person killed in northeast Charlotte shooting

It happened in the 6100 block of North Tryon Street Sunday night.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person has died after a shooting in northeast Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. CMPD is investigating it as a homicide.

It happened in the 6100 block of North Tryon Street Sunday night.

The identity of the victim has not been released at this time. No suspect information was immediately available.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to call CMPD and speak to a homicide detective, or to call the Crime Stoppers to provide information anonymously.

WCNC Charlotte is working to learn more information on this investigation. Stay with WCNC for the latest on this developing story.

