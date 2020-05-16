CMPD investigating northwest Charlotte homicide

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. CMPD has not released any suspect information at this time.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a homicide after a person was found dead in northwest Charlotte Friday night.

According to CMPD, officers were called to a welfare check at an apartment in the 300 block of Hoskins Mill Lane a little before 9 p.m. Friday. When officers got to the home, they found a woman dead inside. CMPD has not identified the victim at this time.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene to investigate the victim's death. So far, no arrests have been made and CMPD has not released any suspect information.

Anyone with information about this homicide or any other case is asked to call the anonymous Crime Stoppers line at 704-334-1600.