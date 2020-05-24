CMPD investigating homicide in northwest Charlotte

Police said the victim was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Detectives in northwest Charlotte are investigating after a man was shot and killed Saturday night.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, officers responded to the 4500 block of Hovis Road for a reported shooting. While officers were en route to the area, the victim was taken to a hospital by a private vehicle. The victim was pronounced dead by medical staff, CMPD said.

Detectives have not identified the victim. No arrests have been announced and CMPD has not yet released any suspect information in this case. Anyone with information about this shooting or any other case is asked to call CMPD Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.