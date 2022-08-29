CMPD: Police investigating homicide in south Charlotte

It happened near the intersection of Sharon Road West and South Boulevard.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person has died after a shooting in south Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Police are investigating it as a homicide.

The shooting happened in the 1400 block of Sharon Road West, which is near the intersection with South Boulevard. Police responded to the area around 2:15 p.m. Monday to assist Medic with a call for service. CMPD said when police arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead by paramedics.

No information has been provided about a potential suspect at this time.

