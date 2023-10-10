CMPD investigating University City area homicide

The investigation is taking place just off University City Boulevard on Pavilion Boulevard.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in the University City area in northeast Charlotte.

The investigation is taking place just off University City Boulevard on Pavilion Boulevard, near a 7-Eleven and an Exxon. Police confirmed the investigation was underway shortly after 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Further details about the investigation are limited at this time. CMPD has not released any information about the victim or any potential suspects in the case.

WCNC Charlotte is working to learn more about this investigation.

PODCASTS FROM WCNC CHARLOTTE:

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Pandora || Google Podcasts || iHeart

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Pandora || TuneIn || Google Podcasts || iHeart