CMPD investigating homicide in Uptown Charlotte

Details are limited about the investigation at this time.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person has died after a shooting in Uptown Charlotte, according to Mecklenburg EMS (MEDIC). The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating it as a homicide.

It happened on West Ninth Street not far from North Graham Street. CMPD responded to the area shortly after 3 p.m. and found a person who had been shot. The person, who has not been publicly identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Details are limited about the investigation at this time.

FREE PODCASTS FROM WCNC CHARLOTTE:

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Pandora || Google Podcasts || iHeart

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Pandora || TuneIn || Google Podcasts || iHeart