CMPD investigating homicide after gunshot victim arrived at hospital, died shortly after

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide, but it isn't clear where the fatal shooting took place.

CMPD said around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, detectives responded to Atrium Health's Carolinas Medical Center after a victim who had been shot arrived to the hospital. The victim died shortly after due to his injuries, according to CMPD.

At this time, detectives are actively working to determine where the shooting occurred and what happened.

The identity and age of the victim has not yet been released, as his family has not been notified.

Due to the nature of the investigation, very limited information was available. The investigation is active and ongoing, and anyone with information related to the shooting is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective.