CMPD investigating homicide in University area

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in Charlotte's University area. Police confirm one person has died.

It happened in the 2800 block of Bustlehead Court, though further details about the investigation have not yet been released.

Medic said it responded to the area of Bustlehead Court and Hunters Trace for reports of a shooting. It's not known at this time if there were any other injuries connected to the incident.

No suspect information has been released, and the identity of the victim has not been made public, pending family notification.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with information can call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a CMPD Homicide Unit detective. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Details are very limited at this time. Stick with WCNC Charlotte for more information as the investigation continues.