CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a homicide after a person was found dead in east Charlotte early Monday.

CMPD announced that a person was found dead in the 4400 block of East Independence Boulevard near the interchange with Albemarle Road and North Sharon Amity Road.

No arrests have been announced and CMPD has not released any suspect information.

This is a developing story. Please stick with WCNC.com as more information becomes available.

